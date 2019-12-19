Suspect arrested for alleged fraud, money laundering, corruption of up to R53m in Tshwane

Police said on Thursday a 62-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for alleged fraud, money laundering and corruption amounting to R53 million.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the R53 million was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers (NFMW) in the City of Tshwane Municipality.

“The Hawks’ National Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) deployed in the City of Tshwane Municipality conducted a special operation on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 and arrested the suspect for allegedly stealing the money from the City of Tshwane Municipality’s bank account on 30 August 2019,” Mulaudzi said.

He said the Hawks team had worked tirelessly upon receiving the case on September 3 and that last month the team conducted a search and seizure operation at the suspect’s business and residential addresses wherein several computers, cellphones and debit cards were seized.

“These exhibits provided more overwhelming evidence that proved that the suspect was part of a big criminal syndicate operating across provincial and international borders.

“Subsequently, through intensive investigations, the team detected that the stolen funds were laundered into several business and relatives’ bank accounts locally and internationally. The team then successfully managed to seize and freeze several funds in certain accounts relating to the stolen R53 million.”

The national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has welcomed the arrest.

“I am satisfied with the speed with which the team has been able to handle this matter. This is the money that could have been used to deliver services to the people of Tshwane,” Lebeya said.

Mulaudzi said more arrests were to follow as the investigation by the task team continues.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.