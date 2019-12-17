WATCH: Gunman caught on film allegedly trying to hijack a car

In dramatic dashcam footage that emerged on Tuesday, a man can be seen drawing his firearm and pointing it at the occupants of a vehicle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The driver escapes by heading back down the hill while screaming.

The man in question’s features can clearly be made out from a screenshot that was shared by crime-fighting activist Yusuf Abramjee, who called on people to help identify him.

If you recognise the man, you can contact the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or your nearest police station.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

