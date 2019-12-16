Crime 16.12.2019 10:36 pm

Cop arrested for allegedly raping woman, 18, during church outing

News24 Wire
File photo: SAPS Twitter

The man will appear in court in East London on Tuesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested a 45-year-old police sergeant on Monday after he was accused of raping an 18-year-old woman while on a church outing in Westbank, East London.

“It is alleged that the police sergeant based at East London Local Criminal Centre bought some liquor for the victim and later took her to his vehicle where he allegedly raped her,” acting national spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said in a statement on Monday.

The victim reported the incident to her sister the following day and the matter was then reported to the police, who in turn alerted Ipid.

“Ipid prioritised and investigated the matter which led to the arrest of a police sergeant today,” Seisa said on Monday.

