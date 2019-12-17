Not clear when #FeesMustFall activist, abaThembu king will be free

#FeesMustFall activist Kanya Cekeshe and abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo could be going home, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said at a media briefing in Pretoria yesterday.

Cekeshe qualified for parole immediately.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to grant a special remission of sentence to specific categories of offenders, parolees and probationers, Lamola said.

Cekeshe was sentenced in 2017 to eight years – three suspended – for torching a police car during the Fees Must Fall protests.

His lawyer Wickus Steyl said he still had to apply for parole. “There is a parole process that must be followed.”

Lamola said: “We remain ready to help this category of students, who were involved in misdemeanours.”

Dalindyebo’s 12-year sentence would be cut by 12 months with a presidential pardon. He was incarcerated on several charges, including assault, kidnapping, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

Out of the 233,945 parolees, probationers and prisoners, 71.3% would benefit from the remission. However, only 8.99% (14,647) are to be considered – those closer to their parole consideration dates, Lamola said.

The special remissions project will not apply to those serving sentences for sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, high treason, those certified as mentally ill, serving life, any escapee or anyone who violated the Domestic Violence Act.

