Cop arrested for murder of two brothers after argument over ‘too much noise’

The 38-year-old constable, based at Operational Response Service in Richards Bay, allegedly shot and killed the brothers around 09:00 at Nseleni residential cottages on Saturday, IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

They were 24 and 32.

The constable allegedly argued with the 24-year-old man about the level of noise that came from his house throughout the night, Seisa said.

The man responded by allegedly assaulting the constable.

The scuffle ended and the parties separated.

Later the constable walked to Nseleni satellite police station to open an assault case against the 24-year-old, Seisa said.

Before reaching the satellite police station, the police officer ran into the man, who was accompanied by his 32-year-old brother.

“Once again [an] argument started between the constable and the two brothers. The constable shot and killed both brothers,” Seisa said.

Ipid visited the scene and conducted its investigation.

The constable was arrested on two counts of murder. He will appear in Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

