Hawks seize counterfeit T-shirts, sneakers worth R5m in Cape Town raid

News24Wire
The items were recovered during a search-and-seizure operation conducted to eradicate the spread of counterfeit goods, regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase said.

The Hawks say they have seized counterfeit goods to the value of R5m in Bellville, Cape Town.

Nkwalase said that some retailers had tried to shut their shops when they saw officers.

He said items from well-known brands if T-shirts, tracksuits, sneakers, and flip-flops were recovered from four shops.

No arrests had yet been made, he said.

