Hawks arrest Buffalo City councillor for fraud

Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality councillor, Roseline Vitbooi (44), appeared in the East London Magistrate court on Friday for alleged fraud which occurred during July 2017.

The court appearance follows her arrest by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation on Friday in East London.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Ngcakan: “On the third of July 2017, three Magopeni family members from East London died while they were trapped inside a burning shack.

“Vitbooi then allegedly submitted an application to the municipality and requested an amount of R10 000 which would be used to assist the family with funeral costs.

“The municipality approved the application on the 13 July 2017 and paid the amount into the affected family’s bank account.

“It is further alleged that the councillor then ordered the family to hand over half of the money to her, an instruction they complied with.”

The East London Magistrate’s court released Vitbooi on a warning and her case was postponed to the 13 January 2020.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

