Crime 12.12.2019 10:52 pm

Widow arrested in connection with cop husband’s death

News24 Wire
Widow arrested in connection with cop husband’s death

Image: iStock

A woman has appeared in court for allegedly playing a role in the death of her 51-year-old policeman husband.

Nonkululeko Gwabe, 44, appeared briefly in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of her husband, Warrant Officer Thulani Ngwabe.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ngwabe, who was stationed at Margate Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, was found with multiple stab wounds on the railway lines near Port Shepstone Beach on November 3.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team was handed the case docket for further investigation which led to the arrest of the deceased’s wife, Nonkululeko, on Tuesday.”

She is expected back in court on December 19.

Mhlongo said more arrests had not been ruled out.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Teen shot dead by another teen allegedly playing with a revolver 12.12.2019
Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured 12.12.2019
Police in Limpopo intensify manhunt for father suspected of killing six-year-old son 12.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition