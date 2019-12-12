Search launched for missing Stellenbosch University student Asanele Same

A search has been launched for University of Stellenbosch student Anele Same, who went missing last week.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the search for Same – who lives in Suurbessie Street, Idas Valley – was continuing.

Van Wyk added she was reported missing by her brother at the Stellenbosch police station on Monday night.

“According to reports, she was last seen at the University of Stellenbosch campus on Friday,” he said.

The university said it was liaising with Same’s family and co-operating with the police after it was informed about her disappearance.

It appealed for any information that could assist in finding her. Rector and vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said he hoped she would be found unharmed.

The university has offered its resources and financial support towards the search.

Staff and students who require emotional support are advised to contact the university’s centre for student counselling and development.

