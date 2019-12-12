Alleged Cape Town gang leader shot dead, teen injured

Although the police have declined to confirm it, it is believed the man is a leader of the Hard Livings gang.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa would only confirm there was a shooting incident that took place after 15:00 in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

She said the victims were a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed and a 16-year-old who was injured.

Potelwa said crime scene experts had been deployed to the scene and the police were investigating if the shooting was gang related.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspects and cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened, she added.

The man is believed to have been shot twice in the head on the corners of Silversands Street and De Duin Avenue in Westridge.

The Hard Livings gang, which has strongholds in several Cape Town suburbs, has allegedly been linked to several attempts to kill alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

News24 previously reported the Hard Livings gang was locked in a battle with, among others, the Sexy Boys gang, which has a stronghold in Belhar, and the 26s over drug turf.

Hard Livings and Sexy Boys gang members are also said to be involved in an underworld turf war over nightclub security, which started heating up in the Western Cape earlier this year.

Some 28s gang members are said to be backing some of those involved in the underworld turf war.

