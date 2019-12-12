KZN family reeling in shock after five relatives shot dead while watching Generations

Ndondo Msomi, 60, spoke to News24 at the home where six people were killed while watching television on Wednesday evening. Five of them were related.

They include: father Mvumo Msomi, his son, Dumisani, daughters Philisiwe and Celiwe, and their cousin Dumisani Ntuli. Their neighbour Bongani Ndlovu was also brutally shot and killed.

One of the injured included a four-year-old child who was shot in the leg, while others escaped uninjured, police earlier confirmed.

Msomi, the brother of Mvumo, 59, said the family did not understand why they were killed, but said they were watching television when the assailants struck.

“Last night they say people came and shot through the windows while they were watching Generations.”

He said that the family then scattered.

“They still followed them and killed them. We don’t know the motive for this killing. They killed young people and an old man. Why they were killed, we don’t know.”

Msomi said the remaining family members were now living in fear.

“They are very worried. This thing is terrible. They don’t know why they were killed. Now that the day is almost over, they are not sure where to go. They don’t know, if the sun sets, what will happen if the same people will come back. They need protection.”

Ndodo Msomi, the brother of Mvumo Msomi (59) who was shot and killed with his two daughters and son in Mpumalanga, Hammarsdale on Wednesday night, speaks to @News24 about what the family knows thus far. (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/LMc73dzFfW — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) December 12, 2019

Loss of family, breadwinner

He said he was concerned for the family and their wellbeing going forward.

“I am very worried because the breadwinner here has been killed. No one is going to support the family. That is where our problem is. There is nothing in our pocket. We do not know how to do the burial of these people.”

Msomi described his brother as a humble person.

“He was good and he was kind. Only God knows why he faced this type of shooting. It was such a violent death.”

Police are investigating cases of murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.