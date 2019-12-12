Police in Limpopo intensify manhunt for father suspected of killing six-year-old son

Police in Limpopo said on Thursday they had intensified a manhunt for a 33-year-old father suspected of brutally killing his six-year-old son.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 33-year-old was suspected to have killed his son at Ga-Ramoshoan Village outside Seshego, Limpopo, on the evening of December 8.

“The murder of the child allegedly took place at about 9pm at his father’s home following a heated telephonic argument between his parents, apparently over infidelity.

“The furious father, who was residing with his son while the mother was in Pretoria, allegedly took a sharp object and killed the child instantly. After the murder, he then fled the scene. The body was discovered by the relatives a few hours later inside the bedroom. The police were summoned and upon arrival, they started with their initial investigations, a suicide note was then found on the scene of the crime,” Mojapelo said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohau Evidence Choshi, he added.

“A case of murder was opened by the South African Police Service [SAPS] in Matlala for investigation.

“The motive behind the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” Mojapelo said.

The police are calling on Norman Semenya to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed he will assist in the investigation, he said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Norman Semenya, pictured, is requested to urgently contact SAPS Matlala Detective-Commander Captain Molatelo Seth Machaba on 082 414 3314, or the Crime stop number 08 600 1011. Alternatively, the nearest police station.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

