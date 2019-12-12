Father arrested for allegedly stabbing his 7-month-old baby to death – report

A 43-year-old man has been arrested by the police in the Northern Cape for allegedly fatally stabbing his seven-month-old baby.

TimesLive reported that the man is from Loeriesfontein, Northern Cape.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba, was quoted as saying that the man had taken two children from his estranged wife on Wednesday and that he did not want to give the children back.

The police spokesperson said the man’s estranged wife was the legal guardian of the children.

Ramatseba said the man is alleged to have fatally stabbed the seven-month baby and then turned the knife on himself.

However, he did not die and the police took him to hospital.

The man has been charged with murder.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

