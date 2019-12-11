Crime 11.12.2019 04:18 pm

Woman stabbed to death in KZN shopping mall parking lot

News24 Wire
Woman stabbed to death in KZN shopping mall parking lot

File image.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of murder after a woman was stabbed in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Wood Road, Montclair, on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, a 33-year-old woman was stabbed by a “known suspect” around 12.30pm.

She sustained multiple stab wounds to the body.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene, Gwala said.

He was expected to appear in court soon.

In a statement on Tuesday, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “Rescue Care Paramedics together with Blue Security arrived on the scene to find a doctor assisting the injured lady lying in the car park of a local mall. She had sustained multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was in a critical condition.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Prisoner shot dead, three others rearrested in escape attempt at Joburg High Court 9.12.2019
Botswana national in dock after allegedly trying to sell live cheetah, lion bones 8.12.2019
Bodies of kidnapped woman, grandchildren found tied with chains in river 8.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition