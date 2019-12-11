eThekwini officials arrested in tender scandal allegedly implicating Zandile Gumede

The police in KwaZulu-Natal said they had arrested four eThekwini Municipality councillors, municipal officials, and community-based contractors for fraud and corruption.

Those four are among 15 people who were arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

They were arrested in connection with the R208 million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal, in which former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is allegedly implicated.

Gumede is out on bail after she was arrested earlier this year in connection with the scandal.

In October, the Hawks together with the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority seized Gumede’s Amaoti home in relation to ongoing investigations into the scandal.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “The group was apprehended following a year-long investigation by the Hawks’ Clean Audit Task Team (CATT) for allegedly receiving gratifications, money laundering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Act and Municipal System Act.

“Today’s arrests bring to 22 the number of people implicated and arrested thus far. Investigations are still ongoing.”

Mulaudzi said all the suspects will appear at the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.