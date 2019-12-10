Crime 10.12.2019 02:08 pm

Warrant of arrest issued for paediatric surgeon, anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide

News24 Wire
Dr Peter Beale with Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Image: Wits Health Sciences. Review 2011

Dr Peter Beale and Dr Abdulhay Munshi are accused of negligence and face culpable homicide charges in connection with a surgery performed on 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Beale and Munshi are accused of negligence and face culpable homicide charges in connection with a routine laparoscopic surgery performed on 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed in October, at Netcare’s Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg.

Zayyaan’s lung collapsed shortly after the surgery. He was taken to the intensive care unit but died not long after.

Zayyaan’s father, Mohammadh Sayed, laid the charges in October.

After Zayyaan’s death, Netcare launched an internal investigation into the incident, suspending both doctors in the interim.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) also launched its own investigation after more families came forward with their own stories, claiming little ones had died, allegedly under Beale’s knife, or were left with permanent impediments.

The investigation concerns allegations made by these families, who previously spoke to News24, to determine the magnitude of the case.

The arrest warrant, issued on Monday, instructs Beale and Munshi to appear before a court once they have been arrested.

Lawyer for the Sayed family, Rob Kanarek, confirmed that the warrant had been issued.

Munshi declined to comment, and Beale and the South African Police Service (SAPS) did not respond at the time of publication.

