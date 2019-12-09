R100K reward issued for information on murder of Mpumalanga animal shelter owner

A hefty reward will be given to any person who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the Sunday morning murder of Catherine Irving, reports Lowvelder.

This is the largest reward that has been issued by Bossies Community Justice. Anyone wanting to contribute to the reward, or if anyone has any information, they are urged to call Albert Gryvenstein on 082 567 5212.

Messages of condolences have been streaming in on social media for the 54-year-old Shamroc Cattery and Kennels owner and well known animal lover.

According to Brig Leonard Hlathi, Irving was found by her gardener, who saw four men running away from the scene. He went to investigate and found Irving, tied up and wounded.

He then sought help from the neighbours, but unfortunately, Irving succumbed to her injuries.

Hlathi went on to say that the suspects fled with Irving’s cellphone and firearm.

In a press release from Detective Col Ernest Maoka, he mentioned that it was unclear what else was stolen and that they were still waiting on confirmation from the family.

According to Albert Gryvenstein from Bossies Community Justice, Irving was working outside Shamroc Cattery and Kennels when she was attacked by four men.

She was taken into her home, tied up, assaulted and killed.

Lowveld High School posted a tribute on their Facebook page about Irving, who was a former pupil.

“It is with the saddest of hearts that we learned of the brutal death of Cathy Irving this morning. Cathy was an ex-pupil of Lowveld High School and an extremely well loved Nelspruiter. Her kindness and compassion for all living beings made her a much-loved and respected Lowvelder. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends in this difficult time.”

On the Shamroc Cattery and Kennels Facebook page, Nicholas Ing has urged all pet owners to arrange collection of their pets.

“In this situation we can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. Animals will continue to receive the highest of care, that was always Cathy’s standard, until we can return them to you. Clients with animals with special needs and on medication, please contact me ASAP to ensure proper care until we can gain access to Cathy’s files. Please message or WhatsApp, as not to clog the line, so I can coordinate accordingly. Today is such an incredibly sad day for me personally, Cathy will always hold a dear and special place in my heart.”

Anyone who needs to get into contact with Nicholas about their pets can phone him on 079 392 9839.

Further comments and messages have been shared on social media, all attesting to the caring nature of Irving.

Police are investigating a case of murder. Anyone with information is urged to assist the police in their investigation.

