Crime 9.12.2019 12:40 pm

Two arrested after 10-year-old girl killed in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town

News24 Wire
Two arrested after 10-year-old girl killed in suspected gang crossfire in Cape Town

Image: iStock

The first suspect, aged 26, was reportedly arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig.

Police have arrested two people for the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was killed during a shootout between rival gangs in Tafelsig, said Western Cape police.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said a “random shooting between rival gangs” occurred on Sunday night, to which Mitchells Plain police and Anti-Gang Unit members responded.

A 10-year-old girl became caught in the crossfire.

“The first suspect, aged 26, was arrested in Olifantshoek Street in Tafelsig,” Potelwa said on Monday.

“Shortly thereafter, a 21-year-old with an unlicensed firearm was also arrested not far from the scene. Both suspects are believed to have strong links with local gangs.”

There was a heavy police presence in the area to prevent flare-ups.

“The deployments will remain in the area until calm is restored.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ben Turok dies age 92 9.12.2019
David Mabuza’s ‘hit list’ accuser nabbed on fresh perjury charge – report 9.12.2019
Panayiotou’s father fatally shot in hijacking 9.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition