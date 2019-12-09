Crime 9.12.2019 10:59 am

David Mabuza’s ‘hit list’ accuser nabbed on fresh perjury charge – report

Citizen reporter
Deputy President David Mabuza in parliament, Cape Town, 27 February 2019. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

The woman was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A woman who wrote an affidavit alleging that she stumbled on a hit list dossier with businessman Fred Daniel’s name on it last year while cleaning deputy president David Mabuza’s house in Johannesburg has been arrested for perjury.

Petronella Nomfundo Sambo, 32, who went to the DA’s provincial offices last year to report her alleged “hit list” discovery, has been arrested by the Lowscreek police in Mpumalanga for allegedly reporting a false robbery, reportedly informing police that she was an administrative clerk who was robbed of her work equipment. According to the Sowetan, the 32-year-old was arrested on Friday on a perjury charge.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed the arrest and the accused is expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The accused has previously opened a case of robbery at the Lowscreek police station to which preliminary investigations proved she had provided police with wrong information regarding her name and ID number.

She also once called herself Thandeka Mabuza, previously leading people to think she was Mabuza’s niece, and was released on R3,000 bail following her arrest on a defamation case laid by Mabuza.

