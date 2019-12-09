Crime 9.12.2019 09:43 am

Panayiotou’s father fatally shot in hijacking

Citizen reporter
Christopher Panayiotou's sister Kalleope and other members of his family at the Port Elizabeth High Court for sentencing proceedings on Thursday.

The woman Costa Panayiotou was allegedly travelling with is thought to have been abducted during the hijacking.

The father of convicted wife murderer Christopher Panayiotou was shot and killed in a suspected hijacking in Uitenhage on Monday morning.

EWN reports that Costa Panayiotou was shot outside a shop and his vehicle was stolen.

Eastern Cape police’s Sergeant Majola Nkohli told the publication that Panayiotou was allegedly travelling with a woman, who was abducted during the hijacking. She has not yet been found.

Nkohli told The Citizen that more information will be relayed throughout the day.

Christopher Panayiotou orchestrated the murder of his wife, Jayde Panayiotou, in 2015, hiring Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko to kill her, News24 previously reported. Jayde’s body was found in an open field near Uitenhage on April 22, 2015. She had been shot three times.

In November 2017, after he was found guilty, Panayiotou was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

