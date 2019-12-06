Crime 6.12.2019 10:36 pm

JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

News24 Wire
JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

Bullet casings crime scene. Picture: SAPS

The shootout occurred when police traced a stolen van to Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a critical but stable condition following a shootout on Friday evening.

According to JMPD’s Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the shootout occurred when police traced a stolen van to Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

“JMPD K9 officers received information on the location of the van, in Hillbrow, which was hijacked.

“When officers tried to stop the van… the shootout occurred,” Minnaar said.

The JMPD officer was rushed to Milpark hospital.

One suspect died and another was arrested.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police complaint laid against CapeNature for euthanising lion cub 6.12.2019
Rural community bands together to support gang-raped teen 6.12.2019
Woman who lost arm ‘in attack by husband’ will never live normal life again – doctor 5.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition