JMPD officer in serious but stable condition following shooting

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in a critical but stable condition following a shootout on Friday evening.

According to JMPD’s Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the shootout occurred when police traced a stolen van to Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

“JMPD K9 officers received information on the location of the van, in Hillbrow, which was hijacked.

“When officers tried to stop the van… the shootout occurred,” Minnaar said.

The JMPD officer was rushed to Milpark hospital.

One suspect died and another was arrested.

