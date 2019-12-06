Crime 6.12.2019 08:59 am

Hawks nab 10 Limpopo officials for allegedly selling driver’s licences for around R8,6K each

News24 Wire
Image: iStock.

The 10 people are expected to appear in the Malamulele and Mutale Magistrates’ courts on Friday.

The Hawks arrested 10 Limpopo testing station officials on Thursday for allegedly selling driver’s licences.

According to the unit, the 10 people, who include a senior licensing officer, three examiners, two clerks, a cashier, an instructor, a general worker, and a middleman were arrested at the Malamulele and Mutale testing stations.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said: “The Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team, in collaboration with Road Traffic Management Corporation Centre, embarked on a project-driven investigation aimed at addressing allegations of corrupt activities at the testing stations in the province.

“The Hawks’ investigation revealed that the driving licences were sold at a minimum of R8,600 per applicant.”

The 10 people are expected to appear in the Malamulele and Mutale Magistrates’ courts on Friday.

