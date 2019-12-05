ANC shocked by brutal murder of Cheslyn Cloete

The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed sadness towards the brutal murder of Cheslyn Cloete, the son of Donovan Cloete, who is the party’s head of media production in the department of information and publicity.

Cheslyn’s body was identified on Tuesday, and a Beeld report states that police found his body on September 24, but that his identity was only established this week.

His parents initially believed Cheslyn had gone to visit friends.

The party said the country had witnessed too many painful cases of brutal crimes, especially against women and children.

“As we mark 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children, we join all South Africans in saying that crimes against innocent citizens cannot be tolerated in our free and democratic society.”

“The ANC is confident that the law enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book. We urge members of the community to assist the police with information that may lead to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of these criminals. We all have a responsibility to ensure that there is no hiding space for criminals.

“The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Cloete family, friends and colleagues. They can take solace in the fact that we are with them during this difficult time.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.