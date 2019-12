According to the police, the officer, who works at the Tswelopele Maximum Correctional Centre, allegedly raped the victim during the early hours of Monday.

“The victim was reportedly walking home from a local liquor outlet when the suspect allegedly grabbed, threatened and raped her,” Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.