Another woman, 18, stabbed ‘more than 25 times’, doused with petrol

Just a few days after the brutal murder of 21-year-old Precious Ramabulana, another 18-year-old woman has been brutally murdered.

A 19-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.

This after evading arrest before being handed over to the police by his brother on Monday.

The suspect allegedly stabbed 18-year-old Gomolemo Legae “more than 25 times” and doused her with petrol in the early hours of Sunday at Ramosadi village outside Mahikeng.

“According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the woman was on her way home when the suspect approached her. She was heard screaming a few minutes later. Although she was subsequently found bleeding, she managed to inform the members of the community who the suspect was. The woman suffered third-degree burns,” said the South African Police Service.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man is also expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court for murder for fatally stabbing a 34-year-old woman on Saturdayin Montshiwa Location, Mmabatho.

“It is alleged that the suspect went to Dibate village to look for his girlfriend, whom he could not find. He allegedly pelted a house with stones and broke windowpanes. The suspect ran away after a 13-year-old boy woke up to investigate. The boy’s mother, who is the sister to the suspect’s girlfriend, also woke up and they went to Montshiwa to seek assistance. At that point, they were in the company of the victim’ seven-year-old boy,” said the SAPS.

They were allegedly on their way back home when they met the suspect, who stabbed the victim and ran away.

The incident was reported to the police, who were on patrol, by the victim’s 13-year-old son, who ran from the scene to seek assistance. The victim was certified dead on the scene.

