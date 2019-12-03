Family robbed after making a pit-stop to change baby’s nappy

A family was robbed of their belongings, including a diaper bag, after they made a pit stop on the N4 to change the nappy of their baby, reports Witbank News.

It is alleged that last Friday, the family was travelling to Pretoria on the N4. They pulled over for the mother to change the baby’s diaper.

As soon as the baby’s nappy was changed, the family pulled off, and a white Volkswagen Polo stopped next to them.

“Men came from the vehicle and came straight towards us. One pointed a gun at us,” the father explained.

The suspects allegedly demanded all the family’s belongings.

“The suspect said that he saw us at the garage and he knows I have a firearm. He said I must give my gun to him along with all our other belongings.”

The suspects took what they wanted and sped off.

A case was opened at the Witbank Police Station and it is being investigated.

The police are urging all members of the public to be safe during the festive season. Here are some tips to make use of during this holiday season: 1) Plan your route in advance.

2) Keep the doors locked and the windows up at all times.

3) Do not leave your valuables in plain sight.

4) Never pick up strangers or hitchhikers.

5) If in doubt about the safety of an area, phone the local police station and ask for advice.

6) At night, park in well lit areas.

7) Do not carry large sums of money with you.

8) Explore in groups and stick to busy streets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.