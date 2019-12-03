Durban man found stabbed to death in home, with hands and feet bound

A case of murder is being investigated after a Durban man was found stabbed to death in his Folweni home, said KwaZulu-Natal police on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers had visited the scene in the KwaDodoza Reserve on Monday after receiving complaints from members of the community.

“On arrival, they found the body of a 63-year-old man lying on the bed, with hands and feet bound. He had a stab wound on the left thigh and bruises on the body.”

A case of murder was opened at the Folweni police station.

Mbele said the motive for the killing was not yet known.

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report shows that murder cases are at their highest level in four years.

There were 21,022 cases of murder, which represents a 3.4% increase over the number from 2017/2018.

In Folweni, police recorded 43 cases of murder in 2018/2019, a decline of one case from the 2017/2018 period.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.