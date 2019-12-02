KZN man sentenced to 20 years for rape

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal last week sentenced a 52-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for rape.

Police in the province said Lungani Madlala, 52, was convicted and sentenced for a rape he committed on 16 March 2019.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said on the day at 7.30pm, a 43-year-old woman was asleep at her place of residence at Azalea in Pietermaritzburg when she heard a knock at the door.

“She went to investigate and was confronted by the accused, who damaged the door forcing his way into the house. The victim attempted to jump through the window, however the accused managed to drag her inside the house while striking her with a stone. He overpowered and raped her before fleeing the scene on foot,” Mbhele said.

A case of rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Plessislaer police station and the docket was transferred to Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation, she added.

“The accused was immediately arrested and charged with rape. He made several court appearances until he was convicted.”

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, has thanked detectives at the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for their role in ensuring that the accused is prosecuted.

“It is very comforting to know that this monster is behind bars where he belongs. The sentence meted out to him by the court sends a clear message that crimes against our women will not be tolerated,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

