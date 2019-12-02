Crime 2.12.2019 03:12 pm

WATCH: Man shot at Menlyn Maine shopping centre

News24 Wire, Citizen reporter
WATCH: Man shot at Menlyn Maine shopping centre

The body of a man is seen in a parking lot at Menlyn Maine in Pretoria after he was shot during an altercation with another man, 2 December 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Police have reportedly seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation, while the motive is yet to be determined. Warning: Not for sensitive viewers.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a person at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday.

The shooting took place in the parking lot.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they had around midday on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man.

“It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine when one of them approached the suspect. An altercation ensued between the men. Preliminary reports further indicate that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm, and fired more than one shot at the deceased, who was attempting to diffuse the situation. The man was declared dead on the scene.

“Police have seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation, while the motive is yet to be determined. The arrested suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in due course on a charge of murder,” said Peters.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

A spokesperson for Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit, Casper Visser, said paramedics were called to the scene following the shooting.

Visser said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, later succumbed to his injuries after medics tried to resuscitate him for 15 minutes.

The shopping centre confirmed the incident.

“Menlyn Maine security was immediately on the scene and SAPS arrived soon thereafter to take over,” a spokesperson said.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

(Background reporting, Eliot Mahlase)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
India gang rape protests mount as schoolgirl killed 2.12.2019
Neighbour of attacked Sebokeng family was woken by screams from house 2.12.2019
Precious Ramabulana’s alleged killer abandons bail bid 2.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition