WATCH: Man shot at Menlyn Maine shopping centre

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a person at the Menlyn Maine shopping centre in Pretoria on Monday.

The shooting took place in the parking lot.

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS!!! SHOOTOUT AT MENLYN MAIN. PTA. GP. pic.twitter.com/lCnpTyLJxM — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) December 2, 2019

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they had around midday on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man.

“It is alleged that the deceased was with two other men at Menlyn Maine when one of them approached the suspect. An altercation ensued between the men. Preliminary reports further indicate that the suspect retreated to his vehicle and returned with a firearm, and fired more than one shot at the deceased, who was attempting to diffuse the situation. The man was declared dead on the scene.

“Police have seized the firearm used by the suspect for further investigation, while the motive is yet to be determined. The arrested suspect will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in due course on a charge of murder,” said Peters.

A spokesperson for Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit, Casper Visser, said paramedics were called to the scene following the shooting.

Visser said the victim, believed to be in his 40s, later succumbed to his injuries after medics tried to resuscitate him for 15 minutes.

The shopping centre confirmed the incident.

“Menlyn Maine security was immediately on the scene and SAPS arrived soon thereafter to take over,” a spokesperson said.

(Background reporting, Eliot Mahlase)

