Cleaner alleges she was raped four times by senior police officer – report

A senior police officer has been accused of raping a cleaner several times since 2017.

SowetanLive reports that the police officer, stationed at the Benoni police vehicle clearance centre, allegedly raped the cleaner four times since 2017, according to the alleged victim.

The publication reported that the cleaner is 41 years old and lives in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, and that she has opened a case against the senior police officer.

It was reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will investigate the matter.

The cleaner alleges that she was raped at the senior police officer’s home, two times at her home, and once at the police station.

It was reported that according to the cleaner, who has been working part-time at the centre since 2015 when she first attempted to open a case against the senior police officer, she was accused of being untruthful and that other senior police officers stationed at the Benoni Police Station allegedly threatened to charge the cleaner with perjury.

It was reported that the Ipid said investigations were ongoing but no arrests had been made.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

