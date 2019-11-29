Sister shot and killed, brother thrown out of moving taxi in Joburg – police

On Friday, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told News24 the siblings had hitchhiked from Johannesburg and made it to Witbank. According to reports, they had both spent the day at job interviews.

“They then boarded a taxi with the view of going back home to Carolina [from Witbank]. There were a few men in the taxi with them. Instead of going to Carolina, the taxi rerouted. According to the brother, some of the men then produced firearms. The brother was then thrown out of the moving taxi,” Hlathi said.

SowetanLive reported Kwanele Fezile and Ngceboyenkosi Minende Zuma, both 22, took the taxi home late on Monday after they went for job interviews in Johannesburg.

The site added the siblings’ brother, Sanele Zuma, said Kwanele was raped before being shot in the head.

However, the police said this still had to be confirmed.

“A post-mortem will have to be done to determine if the sister was raped,” Hlathi said.

He added they were robbed of their belongings.

SowetanLive reported their mother, Margaret Zuma, said she was hoping Kwanele would find a good job to improve their financial situation.

