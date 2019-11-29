Guards taken to hospital after Hammanskraal cash-in-transit heist

Guards who sustained injuries when the cash-in-transit vehicle they were travelling in was attacked by robbers were taken to hospital on Friday, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

“The guards were all taken to hospital for the injuries sustained when their vehicle rolled,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

This after an SBV cash-in-transit vehicle rolled and was later bombed along the N1.

“The cash van was travelling on the N1 north near the Hammanskraal off-ramp,” said Muridili.

She explained that a vehicle was alleged to have driven into the armoured vehicle (AV).

“The impact caused the AV to roll.”

Three suspects armed with rifles were then said to have left their car and approached the AV.

“The suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb the AV and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.”

A statement issued by the security service provider confirmed one of their vehicles was indeed attacked.

“SBV’s risk and compliance team is working closely with the SAPS to investigate the incident,” the statement said.

The company said additional details of the investigation into the attack could not be divulged as it was still underway.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact our confidential robbery hotline on 083 408 7029,” the statement said.

