Man accused of raping 11-year-old boy at snake park to appear in court

A 25-year-old Kimberley man is set to appear in the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping an 11-year-old boy.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “The suspect allegedly grabbed the boy and dragged him into a trench at a snake park [in] Galeshewe and raped him.

“He allegedly threatened the boy with death if he told anybody about the incident. The boy broke free and informed his grandmother,” Ramatseba said.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday after hiding out at a friend’s house in Phomolong.

Northern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri condemned the incident.

“Men should not be perpetrators of violent crimes against women and children, rather they should always be seen defending them against all forms of abuse,” he said.

