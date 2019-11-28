Paarl teacher dies after ‘brick’ thrown at car on N1

A teacher at a Paarl high school died after a brick was thrown at the car she was travelling in, according to police.

Michele Pietersen, a teacher at New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl, died on Thursday morning when a brick hit her husband’s car on the N1 in Cape Town, police said.

“It is apparent that the victim and her husband were travelling from Cape Town back to Paarl when an unknown person who appeared out of nowhere threw a brick at the vehicle the couple was travelling [in],” said Western Cape police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

Netwerk24 described the object as an “enormous stone”. According to the publication, the stone hit Pietersen in the face.

Pietersen and her husband were treated on the scene.

“The 58-year-old female was declared dead due to the injuries she sustained,” said Malo.

A murder case has been opened and no arrests have been made.

On New Orleans Secondary School’s Facebook page the incident was described as a “tragic and unnecessary violent act”.

“This is such a sad day for us as a New Orleans family to inform you of the passing of a beloved friend, colleague and beloved teacher, Mrs Michele Pietersen,” the post read.

“Our prayers are with her husband Mr Anton Pietersen, her children and grandchildren as well as the extended family.”

The post has garnered more than 1,200 reactions and almost 400 shares with comments from colleagues, pupils and community members.

The police has urged anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact Paarl police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

