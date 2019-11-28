Crime 28.11.2019 01:09 pm

WATCH: Man calmly narrates while cop dodges bullets in shootout

Lloyd Mackenzie and Citizen reporter
WATCH: Man calmly narrates while cop dodges bullets in shootout

The scene of a shootout which took place on Thursday morning. Image: Supplied

Paramedics say two others are being treated at the scene. WARNING: Graphic videos may disturb sensitive viewers.

One person was shot and killed in a shootout with SAPS on Jan Hofmeyr Road in Westville near the Westville Village Market on Thursday morning, reports Highway Mail.

According to Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson, one person was confirmed dead in the shootout with police.

“Two people are currently being treated by paramedics on the scene,” said Jamieson.

In two videos uploaded to Twitter, it shows police shooting at suspects thought to have robbed a nearby store. Moments into the footage, the officer is on his back shooting at the perpetrators. More shots are fired as the officer runs towards a police vehicle for cover.

A plethora of shots are then fired while the narrator advises the officer to get behind his vehicle. Shortly afterwards, he shoots at suspects speeding away in a white bakkie, presumably the suspects’ getaway car.

The narrator’s steady video taking skills have received a thumbs up from people on social media, who were surprised at his calm demeanour during the shootout.

No information has been received from Westville SAPS. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder and Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three trapped workers rescued from underground diesel tank in KZN 28.11.2019
WATCH: Man hangs on for dear life as speeding truck loses load 27.11.2019
Eastern Cape cop kills himself after allegedly shooting girlfriend’s sister 23.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday