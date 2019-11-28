WATCH: Man calmly narrates while cop dodges bullets in shootout

One person was shot and killed in a shootout with SAPS on Jan Hofmeyr Road in Westville near the Westville Village Market on Thursday morning, reports Highway Mail.

According to Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson, one person was confirmed dead in the shootout with police.

“Two people are currently being treated by paramedics on the scene,” said Jamieson.

In two videos uploaded to Twitter, it shows police shooting at suspects thought to have robbed a nearby store. Moments into the footage, the officer is on his back shooting at the perpetrators. More shots are fired as the officer runs towards a police vehicle for cover.

A plethora of shots are then fired while the narrator advises the officer to get behind his vehicle. Shortly afterwards, he shoots at suspects speeding away in a white bakkie, presumably the suspects’ getaway car.

The narrator’s steady video taking skills have received a thumbs up from people on social media, who were surprised at his calm demeanour during the shootout.