A joint government swoop on two illegally-run Chinese-owned bedding manufacturing companies in the West Rand’s Albertina Sisulu Road yesterday uncovered businesses where migrants from Malawi were paid a pittance of R8 a day.

In a swift sting operation led by the Hawks, the departments of employment and labour and home affairs, government officials found workers toiling under inhumane and hazardous conditions, without proper ablution facilities, showers, air-conditioning and fire hydrants.

The Citizen witnessed the raid on three warehouses where fibre, fabric, comforters, blankets and duvets, piled up.

“The conditions here are appalling: no ablution facilities or fire extinguishers to ensure the safety of workers. It is like a pigsty,” said department of employment and labour inspector-general Eggy Moiloa. “One worker told us that she is paid a commission of R1 for every pillow she produces, something which is not in accordance with the Labour Relations Act.”

Malawians Elizabeth Kabizhi and Alexander Marrah were among the workers who came to South Africa in search of jobs due to hardship in their country.

“The warehouse we are working in is quite humid and hot – we sweat as we produce blankets, duvets and sheets. There are no windows and no ventilation or fire extinguishers here,” said Kabizhi.

Marrah said: “I have been working here for two years. I earn R8 a day for putting together fabric and fibre before it is sewn together into a comforter.

“My working hours start from 7am to 5pm, with a 30-minute lunch break. If fire breaks out here, we will all die.”

Chinese nationals have recently been nabbed in South Africa for the harsh working conditions under which migrants were exposed to in their businesses.

Two South Africans spoken to in Albertina Sisulu Road expressed anger at what the raid has uncovered, with one saying it was “long overdue”.

“These people [Chinese] are exploiting foreign nationals,” said Gregory Koopman. “In those warehouses, you will never come across a single South African. Some of the workers even sleep in the factory and some stay in informal settlements of Joe Slovo and Riverlea.”

“You will often see trucks loaded with blankets and comforters moving out of these warehouses daily – destined for the market,” said Moeketsi Komane.

According to Moiloa, the joint operation was the third raid this year on businesses owned by unscrupulous entrepreneurs. She did not rule out future raids.

Government officials cautioned that the businesses – one unregistered and another referred to as “Jhebo Home Trading”, by a Chinese supervisor – would be closed. The owner would be tracked down and arrested, with about 40 migrants facing deportation, if found to be undocumented.

