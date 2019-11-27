Man and his dogs shot in Centurion house robbery

A 68-year-old man and his two dogs were shot and killed in a house robbery in Centurion, reports Centurion Rekord.

The killing happened in the man’s yard in Heuweloord early on Wednesday morning, according to police.

“It is alleged the victim and another man were sitting in the yard,” said police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo.

“They were approached from the back of the house by four armed men.”

“The men opened fire without saying a word.”

The victim was shot in his upper body.

“The man was later declared dead at the scene,” said Masondo.

“Two dogs were also shot and one died.”

Masondo said the motive behind the shooting was unknown at this stage.

A manhunt has been launched for those responsible.

“Anyone with information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the shooters should please contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111.”

MonitorNet spokesperson JP le Roux said the security company responded to the scene after it was reported a house robbery was in progress.

“Paramedics worked hard to save the man but unfortunately he died,” said Le Roux.

