TVET student attacked, stabbed 52 times in her rented room

Precious Ramabulana, the Capricorn TVET student who was raped and stabbed to death in her rented room. Picture: Twitter

Her frantic screams were heard by a neighbour, who called the police.

A Capricorn TVET College student was stabbed to death over the weekend, Limpopo police confirmed on Monday.

Fellow students and friends of Precious Ramabulana took to social media in grief and anger after hearing she had apparently been stabbed 52 times in the room where she was staying.

She had been enrolled at the Ramokgopa campus in Mokomene.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the 21-year-old was attacked by an unknown person and “brutally stabbed to death” at around 02.30am on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the deceased was asleep in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene when the suspect gained entry through the window and started attacking her. He then stabbed her several times and fled the scene,” he said.

“The deceased’s frantic screams were heard by the neighbour who called the police. On arrival, her body was found in a pool of blood with several stab wounds. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage.”

Mojapelo could not confirm reports that she had also been raped.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said the killer would be “hunted down and brought to book”.

Mojapelo said Ramabulana was from Nzhelele in Thohoyandou.

Anyone with information on the attack should call Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or contact the nearest police station.

The college has not yet responded to media enquiries.

