Inmate killed in KZN prison brawl

Erica Abrahams
A 25-year-old convict severely beat up a fellow inmate and stabbed him with a makeshift weapon, after which he died in a scuffle with prison wardens.

Prison security is once again in the spotlight after a fight between two inmates at Qalakabusha prison in KwaZulu-Natal ended in death last week, reports the Zululand Observer.

According to a police statement, two prisoners who shared a cell got into a quarrel.

One of the convicts, 25-year-old Sibongiseni Xulu, severely beat up his fellow inmate and stabbed him with a makeshift weapon.

Six wardens attempted to separate the men, but Xulu could not be subdued and he even attacked the wardens, claiming he was acting in self-defence.

Xulu was killed during the struggle and the matter is currently under investigation.

Xulu was serving a life sentence for rape.

