Cop commits suicide after allegedly shooting girlfriend’s sister

An-off duty police officer from Middelburg, Eastern Cape, allegedly committed suicide after an incident in Thembalethu on Friday night, reports George Herald.

According to Sontaga Seisa, acting national spokesperson for IPID, it is alleged that a police sergeant shot and killed a 30-year old woman in Thembalethu.

The victim is believed to have been the officer’s girlfriend’s sister. She died on the scene.

IPID is investigating the matter.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

