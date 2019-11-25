Crime 25.11.2019 08:13 am

Cop commits suicide after allegedly shooting girlfriend’s sister

Eugene Gunning
The incident took place in Thembalethu, after the off-duty officer allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s 30-year-old sister.

An-off duty police officer from Middelburg, Eastern Cape, allegedly committed suicide after an incident in Thembalethu on Friday night, reports George Herald.

According to Sontaga Seisa, acting national spokesperson for IPID, it is alleged that a police sergeant shot and killed a 30-year old woman in Thembalethu.

The victim is believed to have been the officer’s girlfriend’s sister. She died on the scene.

IPID is investigating the matter.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

