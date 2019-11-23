Taxi driver shot by traffic officer after ramming cop’s vehicle

A taxi driver has been shot and injured by a City of Cape Town Traffic Services officer, attached to the “Ghost Squad”.

It is understood the incident took place on Friday after the taxi driver rammed the officer’s vehicle.

According to City Safety and Security Executive Director Richard Bosman the officer tried to pull over a taxi driver on the N2 near Raapenberg Road, but the driver refused and rammed the officer’s vehicle several times during a chase.

“At the intersection of Washington and Jakes Gerwel, the driver jumped out of the van and ran towards Bonteheuwel. The suspect turned around and reached for something, and the officer drew his weapon and fired a shot, as he thought the suspect was reaching for a firearm,” Bosman says.

The 23-year-old taxi driver was wounded in his side.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident took place near Langa at around 07:40 on Friday. An attempted murder case has been opened for investigation.

