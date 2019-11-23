 Police in KZN arrested six teenagers following a shootout

Police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested six teenagers aged 15 and 16 following a shootout.

The provincial spokesperson of the police, Brigadier Jay Naicker said: “Last night, police officers from Durban North spotted a vehicle which raised their suspicions. As police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, the occupants aged 15 and 16 sped off and a chase ensued. When the vehicle reached Dumisane Makhaye Highway, the suspects opened fire at the police officers. During the shootout, one of the suspects was injured. He was taken to hospital where he remains under police guard.

Naicker said police arrested five other youths who were taken to the Greenwood Park police station.

“Police seized two firearms from the suspects. They were charged for attempted murder and being in illegal possession of firearms as well as ammunition.

“They were charged and released into the custody of their parents. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on 25 November 2019.”

The police Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has commended Durban North police officers for ensuring that they bring criminals to book.

“As festive season operations are heightened we want to send a clear message to criminals that there will be no mercy for those that wish to hold our communities to ransom. We remain committed to curbing this vicious cycle of crime and we will not let anyone come in our way,” he said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

