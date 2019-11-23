Eastern Cape cop kills himself after allegedly shooting girlfriend’s sister

A Middleburg police officer has committed suicide after allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s sister with his service weapon.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa confirmed that Mzwamadoda Fuzani had discharged his firearm while off-duty on Friday night, allegedly killing the 30-year-old woman in Thembalethu, George.

It is understood that the police sergeant then went searching for his girlfriend, who is also an officer at Middleburg Police Station.

“Failing to trace his girlfriend, the suspect realized that the police were looking for him. He then decided to flee the area in his private car and managed to commit suicide by fatally shooting himself with the firearm some 200 kilometres away from Middleburg,” said Seisa.

The incident is under investigation by Ipid.

