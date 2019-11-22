Crime 22.11.2019 01:34 pm

Suspect smuggling explosives nabbed at Beitbridge border post

Citizen reporter
People heading to Zimbabwe queue up at Beitbridge border post in Musina, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Police say the explosives were carried in four containers and that the suspect had told officers the gallons contained oil.

Police in Limpopo arrested a 34-year-old suspect on Thursday at about 5.20pm at the Beitbridge border post for being in possession of explosives.

The spokesperson of the police in the province, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the explosives were carried in four containers that were placed on a trailer.

“The suspect initially told the officials on duty that the gallons contained oil and he was directed towards the baggage scanner. When the containers were subsequently opened, 398 pieces of blasting cartridges (explosive gel) were found and the suspect was immediately arrested,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo said the suspect was allegedly attempting to smuggle the explosives into South Africa.

“He was arrested on the South African side of the border,” Mojapelo said.

He said the suspect was from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe and was expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of explosive materials.

“The motive for this smuggling is not known at this stage,” Mojapelo said, adding that police investigations were ongoing.

He added that police have found that explosives had  been used in ATM bombings.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

Black Friday