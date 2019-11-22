Nine teens arrested for alleged murder in Welkom

Public Order Police’s (POP) reaction anti-gang unit team in Welkom arrested nine teenage boys for the alleged murder of a fellow student on Thursday.

This after a fight broke out between a group of boys from G-Hostel and Moeletsi Hostel who attacked boys at A-Hostel on Wednesday evening. A 16-year-old boy died as a result of the conflict, said Lt. Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

Members of Welkom’s POP reaction unit received information about the alleged murder early on Thursday morning and immediately followed up, resulting in the arrests of four boys aged 18, three aged 19, one aged 17, and one 16-year-old, Mbambo said.

Wooden sticks and sjamboks were also confiscated.

16-year-old Ayabonga Nomana, who resided at Moeletsi Hostel, succumbed to injuries sustained during the fight. The teenager was stabbed in the chest and had lacerations on his right arm.

The reason for the fight is not yet clear, but police did confirm that none of the boys belong to any gangs in the area.

Mbambo said that other suspects also alleged to be part of the fight were currently on the run.

The nine suspects are due to appear in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police investigations are continuing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.