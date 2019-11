The Ladysmith community is reeling in shock after unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle on Thursday afternoon, reports Ladysmith Gazette.

It is alleged that a senior member of the Klipriver Taxi Association and one of his bodyguards died at the scene. Two others are in a critical condition and were rushed to hospital.

It is also alleged that AK-47s were used in the drive-by shooting.

Police are investigating.

