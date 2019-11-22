Crime 22.11.2019 09:17 am

Cops seek help to track down Cape Town motorist’s killers

News24 Wire
Nyanga police have pleaded for assistance to track down perpetrators who shot and killed a motorist in an attempted hijacking.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the incident took place on November 5 at about 4.10pm on the corner of Monwood Drive and Sheffield Road in Browns Farm.

Van Wyk said according to reports, the deceased was shot by unknown assailants after he dropped off his employees.

“The suspects wanted to hijack his LDV but the owner sped off and the suspects fired shots at the vehicle wounding him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed due to the injuries sustained,” said Van Wyk.

Anyone with any information or who might have witnessed the incident or might know the suspects is kindly requested to contact the police.

