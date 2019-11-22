 
 
Crime

At last, Hawks claim first scalp in anti-graft fightback

Amanda Watson
At last, Hawks claim first scalp in anti-graft fightback

FILE PICTURE: Bongani Bongo is sworn in as Minister of State Security in 2017. Picture: Screenshot.

The NPA told The Citizen it was also poised to tackle a number of other high-profile cases, but declined to give details.

The Hawks yesterday claimed its first scalp in its fight against corruption with the arrest of former state security minister and member of parliament Bongani Bongo, with 10 other high-profile arrests following soon. Bongo had been arrested for 13 counts of corruption after he allegedly offered an evidence leader a bribe to derail the Standing Committee of Public Enterprises Inquiry into the affairs of state-owned entities in 2017. “This is the first tangible evidence the Hawks are ready to start acting against people,” Institute for Security Studies consultant Johan Burger said. “This is the first small sign things are starting...
