WATCH: Chaos as looters target remains of bombed CIT truck

Footage has surfaced of a mob scavenging through the remains of a cash-in-transit heist on the N1, R566 highway in Onderstepoort near the N4 in Pretoria North.

The footage shows pandemonium as looters steal what’s left from the truck, which appears to be abandoned.

A report alleges police are now on the hunt for the assailants following the brazen robbery on Monday. Police found scattered remains at the scene around 5:30pm and have since launched a manhunt for the robbers and looters.

It is believed that three SUVs driven by armed suspects targeted the truck travelling from Rosslyn to Silverton. Shots were fired by the suspects, who were wearing blue overalls and hand gloves.

The perpetrators bombed the truck and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported and attempts to contact Lieutenant Brigadier Brenda Muridili were unsuccessful at the time of publishing.

Police have previously warned that anyone found with looted banknotes could be arrested for theft and contaminating the crime scene.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.