WATCH: Brazen robbers break into Tembisa school

Citizen reporter
A school robbery in progress at Khulasizwe Primary School in Tembisa. Image: Twitter video screenshot

Khulasizwe Primary School is the latest victim in an ongoing spate of school robberies, crimes which Panyaza Lesufi says postpone the future of the country’s children.

A video has emerged on Twitter of a robbery in progress at Khulasizwe Primary School in Tembisa.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared the video on Thursday morning.

Lesufi later added that police arrested the suspects, but according to Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, no arrests can be confirmed at this stage.

In the video, it shows four men walking around a classroom after breaking into the school.

They appear to be looking into a safe while others scout for potential items of value, in full view of the school’s CCTV footage.

Lesufi thanked SAPS for their swift reaction, but emphasised his concern that schools were becoming “hunting grounds” for criminals.

“We can’t postpone the future of our children,” Lesufi said.

Masondo said that the number of suspects involved in the robbery could not be confirmed at this stage, but said they suspected that a number of suspects were involved, based on the number of items stolen.

Watch the footage below:

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

