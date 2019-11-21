WATCH: Brazen robbers break into Tembisa school

A video has emerged on Twitter of a robbery in progress at Khulasizwe Primary School in Tembisa.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared the video on Thursday morning.

Lesufi later added that police arrested the suspects, but according to Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, no arrests can be confirmed at this stage.

A robbery at Khulasizwe Primary School in Tembisa this morning. Police arrested the thiefs. Driver of the getaway car on the floor. Thank you so much @SAPoliceService for swift reaction. pic.twitter.com/osSoEgwgiA — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 21, 2019

In the video, it shows four men walking around a classroom after breaking into the school.

They appear to be looking into a safe while others scout for potential items of value, in full view of the school’s CCTV footage.

Lesufi thanked SAPS for their swift reaction, but emphasised his concern that schools were becoming “hunting grounds” for criminals.

“We can’t postpone the future of our children,” Lesufi said.

Masondo said that the number of suspects involved in the robbery could not be confirmed at this stage, but said they suspected that a number of suspects were involved, based on the number of items stolen.

Our schools are hunting grounds of criminals @SAPoliceService please assist us. We can’t postpone the future of our children pic.twitter.com/I2FDKHQ6tX — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) November 21, 2019

